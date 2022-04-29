Analyze the first night of the NFL Draft in Friday’s ePaper

Atlanta began retooling its roster during the first round of the NFL draft Thursday night.
Turn to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution ePaper for in-depth analysis of the team’s moves and learn more about the Falcons’ first pick, USC wide receiver Drake London.
Readers will also find reaction to the selection of Georgia’s Travon Walker as the No. 1 pick, going to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Learn where other UGA players from the reigning national champions will be playing next season, plus a look at what’s next in the second and third rounds of the draft.
The 10-page section includes NFL team-by-team reports and a look at what the Falcons’ division rivals in the NFC South did on Day 1.
Subscribers: Go to ajc.com/activate to set up your digital access.
Not a subscriber? You’ll find information here to start a subscription to the AJC.
NFL draft news from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
NFL beat writer D. Orlando Ledbetter and the AJC Sports staff will provide exclusive coverage on all of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution platforms, beginning Thursday morning and daily in the ePaper. Our coverage will focus on things Atlanta readers want to know, including the top news, picks and prospects for the Atlanta Falcons and news about players with Georgia connections.
Mobile: Download the AJC app for latest NFL draft news
Twitter: Follow AJCSports, DOrlandoAJC, CTowersAJC, ksugiuraajc, AJC.
Facebook: Follow AtlantaFalconsNewsNow, UGASportsNewsNow, GaTechNewsNow
Instagram: AJC Sports and AJCNews
Credit: AJC ePaper
Credit: AJC ePaper
About the Author