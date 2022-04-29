Analyze the first night of the NFL Draft in Friday’s ePaper

BreakingNews
Fulton DA faces biggest decision of career as Trump grand jury looms
Southern California wide receiver Drake London stands with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being chosen by the Atlanta Falcons with the eighth pick of the NFL football draft Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Sports
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
8 minutes ago
Your No. 1 pick for draft coverage

Atlanta began retooling its roster during the first round of the NFL draft Thursday night.

Turn to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution ePaper for in-depth analysis of the team’s moves and learn more about the Falcons’ first pick, USC wide receiver Drake London.

Readers will also find reaction to the selection of Georgia’s Travon Walker as the No. 1 pick, going to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Learn where other UGA players from the reigning national champions will be playing next season, plus a look at what’s next in the second and third rounds of the draft.

The 10-page section includes NFL team-by-team reports and a look at what the Falcons’ division rivals in the NFC South did on Day 1.

NFL draft news from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

NFL beat writer D. Orlando Ledbetter and the AJC Sports staff will provide exclusive coverage on all of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution platforms, beginning Thursday morning and daily in the ePaper. Our coverage will focus on things Atlanta readers want to know, including the top news, picks and prospects for the Atlanta Falcons and news about players with Georgia connections.

Full NFL draft coverage on ajc.com

