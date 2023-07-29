Aleksandar Vukic storms past Christopher Eubanks at the Atlanta Open

By AJC Sports
Updated 15 minutes ago
Unseeded Aleksandar Vukic of Australia defeated former Georgia Tech and Westlake star Christopher Eubanks, the No. 5 seed, in a quarterfinal match Friday night at the Atlanta Open at Atlantic Station.

Vukic, who played collegiately at Illinois, took both sets by 6-4 scores in a match delayed by storms

In earlier matches, No. 1 seed Taylor Fritz beat Kei Nishikori 6-4, 6-2 and J.J. Wolf beat Dominik Koepfer 6-2, 6-3. Alex deMinaur and Ugo Humbert squared off in a late match. See the results of that match here.

De Minaur won the Atlanta Open singles title in 2022.

Eubanks, a two-time All-American at Tech and a two-time ACC Player of the Year, has risen to a career-high world ranking of No. 31 after Wimbledon, where he lost to No. 3 seed Daniil Medvedev in five sets in the quarterfinals.

Tickets for the Atlanta Open can be acquired at the tournament website here.

