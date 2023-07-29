Aleksandar Vukic storms past Christopher Eubanks at the Atlanta Open

Unseeded Aleksandar Vukic of Australia defeated former Georgia Tech and Westlake star Christopher Eubanks, the No. 5 seed, in a quarterfinal match Friday night at the Atlanta Open at Atlantic Station.

Vukic, who played collegiately at Illinois, took both sets by 6-4 scores in a match delayed by storms

In earlier matches, No. 1 seed Taylor Fritz beat Kei Nishikori 6-4, 6-2 and J.J. Wolf beat Dominik Koepfer 6-2, 6-3. Alex deMinaur and Ugo Humbert squared off in a late match. See the results of that match here.

De Minaur won the Atlanta Open singles title in 2022.

Eubanks, a two-time All-American at Tech and a two-time ACC Player of the Year, has risen to a career-high world ranking of No. 31 after Wimbledon, where he lost to No. 3 seed Daniil Medvedev in five sets in the quarterfinals.

