Alabama wins another SEC title in a festival of offense

While the game was closer than those in Vegas foresaw it – Alabama was a 16-point favorite – the result held no more surprise than the ending of “It’s a Wonderful Life.” We’ve seen this one too many times. Utterly unstoppable, Alabama claimed its seventh SEC Championship since 2009 and its sixth in the last nine years. This stadium’s only been opened since 2017, and ‘Bama already has a 5-0 record here. The Crimson Tide is now 15-1 in Atlanta during the Nick Saban Era. It just won its 31st straight against an SEC East opponent.

Alabama’s never given up as many points in winning one of these games as the 46 Florida scored Saturday. The Gators put up 462 yards of offense, almost all in the air. But the Crimson Tide’s own beautiful offensive proficiency hid all defensive flaws.

This game was billed as a possible Heisman Trophy tiebreaker between Alabama quarterback Mac Jones and his Florida counterpart Kyle Trask. And indeed, both played up to the billing, each throwing for more than 400 yards.

That script evolved, however, throughout the night. By the end there appeared a need to strip the Heisman down for parts in order to distribute pieces of it to all those worthy on the Alabama roster.

Running back Najee Harris gets the legs: The game’s MVP, he finished Saturday with 179 rushing yards on 28 carries, another 67 yards receiving and five touchdowns through ground and air. Needing one rushing touchdown to break the ‘Bama career record co-held by Derrick Henry and Mark Ingram (42), Harris opted to shatter it.

Wide receiver DeVonta Smith gets the hands: How about 15 catches for 184 yards? With his third catch of the night, a 24-yard gain, he rewrote Alabama’s career receiving yards record, passing Amari Cooper.

Jones can have the rest.

The field was filled with dynamic skill producing absurd numbers. Florida had a pair of 100-yard receivers (Kadarius Toney 153 and Trevon Grimes 129). The Gators heralded tight end Kyle Pitts had another of his trademark soaring catches in the endzone. But Alabama had just a little bit more.

Florida’s best chance early may have come and gone with six-plus minutes left in the first quarter. With the game tied 7-7 – these offenses drove for a combined 143 yards in just the first five minutes – Florida safety Trey Dean wrestled the ball away from Alabama tight end Miller Forristall. It seemed like a good idea at the time. But on the return, Dean was blasted from the blindside by receiver-turned-avenger John Metchie III and fumbled the ball back to ‘Bama. On the next play, Jones found Smith oddly undefended for a 31-yard scoring pass that made it 14-7 Crimson Tide.

This was a game sure to create deep and lasting trauma for any defensive back playing in it. Both secondaries were shocked and awed.

Case in point, the close of the first half. With 2:28 left in the half, Trask found Toney for explosive completions of 39 and 27 yards, then Trask burrowed in for the final yard to conclude a four-play, 75-yard drive.

But the quickness of that score allowed Alabama 64 seconds. It required only 58 of those to travel 78 yards. Jones to Harris over the middle for 17 yards and a touchdown made it 35-17 Alabama at the half.

Give the Gators credit for a second-half second wind. They stopped Alabama drives not once, but twice, in the third quarter. Holding ‘Bama scoreless in the third quarter allowed the Florida offense to throw a momentary yet healthy scare into the Tide. Trask found Grimes for a 50-yard scoring pass with less than two minutes gone in the quarter. And after battering away for 12-play, 80-yard drive, Florida only trailed by four entering the fourth quarter.

But there, the Tide turned. It unleashed Harris, who ran for 40 of the 75 yards of a touchdown drive, including the last 1-yard plunge, to build the lead to 42-31. On the following possession Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. jarred the ball loose from Trask, the Tide recovering on the Florida 10. The Gators were able to limit the damage to a field goal, but that rebuilt the ‘Bama lead to 45-31.

Ultimately, the winning score came with just less than five minutes to play, Harris gashing the Gators on a pair of long runs and Jones-to-Smith – hardly a combination as common as the names – struck once more for a 15-yard scoring pass.

There was a little holding on for dear life from there. It wasn’t an entirely comfortable win for the big favorite, but a win nonetheless. The ‘Bama beat goes on.