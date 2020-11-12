DeChambeau can’t overpower Augusta from the shrubbery

“But at the end of the day, I’m proud of myself the way I handled myself and finished off. Birdieing 8 and 9 was a testament to my focus level and wanting to contend here.”

His problems weren’t so bad when the ball was in the air; his 334.6-yard driving average was, as usual, among the three longest in the field. The trouble came when he landed. He hit only 8-of-14 (57.1%) fairways and 11 greens (61.1%) in regulation. Augusta National will put up with a bit of wildness but don’t press your luck. For much of the day, that’s what DeChambeau did.

Starting on the back nine, he was scrambling right away, somehow managing to salvage par on No. 11 after driving deep into the brush down the left side. He then turned No. 13 into a Punch and Judy deal, set off by a drive into the pine straw in the right rough. Faced with a 194-yard approach to perhaps set up an eagle, he yanked his shot into heavy shrubbery to the left of the green. He next hit a provisional into the creek fronting the green but was bailed out when his caddie found his first ball deep in the undergrowth.

In sequence: drop after declaring unplayable lie; dubbed recovery shot after club hit brush on the backswing; punch out to 12 feet; two-putt double-bogey 7. After his first four holes, he was 2 over and soon seven shots behind Paul Casey.

“I’m greedy,” he said. “Sometimes I can get a little greedy and I like taking risks. You’ve got to take risks to win tournaments and, albeit I made double from it, I still think over the course of four days, I can get that back to under par.”

He did so over the rest of the round, including back-to-back birdies on Nos. 15 and 16 and two more birdies to close out. But if the round does not square with DeChambeau’s eight top-5 finishes in this calendar year, it fits a pattern at Augusta National. He has broken 70 only once in his 13 competitive rounds here and that 66, shot in the first round last year, led to a 21st-place finish after playing the rest of the tournament in 2 over.

On Augusta’s four par-5s, where this championship is often won or lost, he was 1-under on Thursday. Over his career, he has played the course in 2-over par. Oh, and after toying all week with switching to a 48-inch shafted driver, he stuck to his 45-inch regular club, his lack of accuracy notwithstanding.

“I think today proves that no matter how far you hit it, you still need to make the putts,” said Jon Rahm, who played in DeChambeau’s group. “He got a 2‑under‑par round because he also got a lot of up‑and‑downs and scrambling done. I think his short game is being drastically elevated right now.”

Players have come from further back to win the Masters. Both Nick Faldo in 1990 and Tiger Woods in 2005 were seven shots off the lead after the first round and still won. Suffice to say, those deeds were not accomplished from out of the shrubbery.