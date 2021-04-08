Hank Aaron, Lee Elder shared common threads

“We talked about several things that wasn’t anything as far as doing anything, but about our sports, our particular sport, and the involvement that we felt that we could help other young Blacks that was coming up behind us, which they both did,” Elder said Thursday after he took part in the ceremonial tee shot to open the 2021 Masters. “And I certainly hope that the things that I have done have inspired a lot of young Black players and they will continue on with it.”

Elder hosted many of Aaron’s charity golf tournaments at Chateau Elan. He and Aaron remained close as Elder played golf in Atlanta quite a bit while living in Florida.