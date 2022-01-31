A look back at Tom Brady's unprecedented 7 Super Bowl wins

Tom Brady won 7 Super Bowl during his 22-year career.THE BEGINNING, Super Bowl XXXVI (2001).During only his second season, and his first year as a starter, Brady won his first Super Bowl.The Patriots led the Rams 17-3 in the fourth quarter, but the Rams tied the game with 90 seconds remaining.Brady led a drive that set up a 48-yard field goal as time expired to give the Patriots a 20–17 win.It was the team's first-ever championship, and Brady was named Super Bowl MVP.BACK-TO-BACK CHAMPIONSHIPS, Super Bowl XXXVIII (2003).In Super Bowl 38, Brady and the Patriots beat the Carolina Panthers 32–29.Brady passed for 354 yards and three touchdowns and was named Super Bowl MVP for the second time.Super Bowl XXXIX (2004).In Super Bowl 39, the Patriots beat the Philadelphia Eagles 24–21.It was Brady's third championship in four years. .TEN YEARS LATER, Super Bowl XLIX (2014).Brady won his fourth Super Bowl title in Super Bowl 49.The Patriots defeated the Seattle Seahawks 28–24.Brady was named Super Bowl MVP for the third time after leading a late-game comeback.TWO MORE RINGS WITHPATRIOTS, Super Bowl LI (2016).In Super Bowl 51, the Patriots stunned the Atlanta Falcons after trailing 28–3 midway through the third quarter..Brady and the Patriots scored 25 unanswered points to tie the game as time expired, resulting in the first overtime in NFL history.The Patriots won the coin toss, and wasted no time as Brady led the Patriots to a touchdown that ended the game 34–28.The Patriots won the coin toss, and wasted no time as Brady led the Patriots to a touchdown that ended the game 34–28.Super Bowl LIII (2018).In Super Bowl 53, Brady completed 21-of-35 passes for 262 passing yards and an interception as the Patriots beat the Los Angeles Rams 13–3.AFTER THE PATRIOTS, Super Bowl LV (2020).After 20 seasons in New England, Brady joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after becoming a free agent.The Bucs won Super Bowl 55 during his inaugural season with the team.Brady won Super Bowl MVP for the fifth time