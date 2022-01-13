A game-by-game look at the 2021 Atlanta Falcons

2021AtlantaFalcons.The Falcons finished in 3rd place in the NFC South in 2021 and did not make the playoffs.Sept. 12, Eagles 32Falcons 6.Sept. 19, Buccaneers 48Falcons 25.Sept. 26, Falcons 17Giants 14.Oct. 3, Washington 34Falcons 30.Oct. 10, Falcons 27Jets 20.Oct. 24, Falcons 30Dolphins 28.Oct. 31, Panthers 19Falcons 13.Nov. 7, Falcons 27Saints 25.Nov. 14, Cowboys 43Falcons 3.Nov. 18, Patriots 25Falcons 0.Nov. 28, Falcons 21Jaguars 14.Dec. 5, Buccaneers 30Falcons 17.Dec. 12, Falcons 29Panthers 21.Dec. 19, Falcons 1349ers 31.Dec. 26, Lions 16Falcons 20.Jan. 2, Falcons 15Bills 29.Jan. 9, Saints 30Falcons 20.The Falcons finished the season 7-10

Credit: ArLuther Lee/AJC