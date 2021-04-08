X

2021 Masters gets underway with ceremonial tee shots

Tommy Fleetwood, left, and his caddy Ian Finnis take a selfie on the Ben Hogan bridge during a practice round for the Masters golf tournament in Augusta, Ga., Wednesday, April 7, 2021. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
Credit: Curtis Compton

Sports | 37 minutes ago

AUGUSTA - The 2021 Masters gets underway with Round 1 today. It will begin with the ceremonial tee shots by Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Lee Elder at 7:45 a.m.

Today’s featured group schedule is:

10:06 a.m. Bubba Watson, Brooks Koepka, Viktor Hovland

10:30 a.m. Dustin Johnson, Lee Westwood, Tyler Strafaci

1:48 p.m. Tony Finau, Louis Oosthuizen, Justin Thomas

2 p.m. Jordan Spieth, Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa

