2021 Masters gets underway with ceremonial tee shots

AUGUSTA - The 2021 Masters gets underway with Round 1 today. It will begin with the ceremonial tee shots by Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Lee Elder at 7:45 a.m.
Today’s featured group schedule is:
10:06 a.m. Bubba Watson, Brooks Koepka, Viktor Hovland
10:30 a.m. Dustin Johnson, Lee Westwood, Tyler Strafaci
1:48 p.m. Tony Finau, Louis Oosthuizen, Justin Thomas
2 p.m. Jordan Spieth, Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa
Return to ajc.com and the print edition for full coverage from our team of reporters and photographers.