Youth smoking, obesity, depression linked to faster aging in adults

Cigarette smoking and obesity seem obvious reasons for accelerated aging, but why psychological disorders?

People with anxiety, depression or other mental health problems might be more likely to exercise less or have a poor diet, Jasmin Wertz, a postdoctoral associate with the Moffitt & Caspi team at Duke University in North Carolina, told CNN last year.

And Dr. Brent Forester, chief of the Division of Geriatric Psychiatry at McLean Hospital in Massachusetts, said in a previous interview with CNN: “We think about depression as a disease that originates in the brain with chemical disturbances and things like that. But depression probably is a systemic illness that affects the entire body. The longer I’ve done this work, and the longer that I’ve worked with older adults in particular, the more I think of psychiatric illness as not a brain disorder, but as a whole-body disorder.”

To determine biological age, the researchers analyzed the participants’ pace of aging, gait speed, brain age and facial age. Data analysis was performed from February 11 to September 27, 2021.

“No participants in this cohort were prescribed stimulants for attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, and selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors were not yet in use for adolescent depression and anxiety during the study period,” the researchers wrote. “Whereas 81.1% of the adolescents with asthma received some type of treatment, which could have mitigated the implications for biological aging.”

Bourassa added: “The hope is if we were to study a cohort now, a much higher proportion of those children and adolescents are actually going to be treated for these things, which will reduce the risk of accelerated aging later in life. Our paper reaffirms that those are important treatments and those kinds of investments younger in the lifespan could net big benefits in terms of both health and the cost of health care later on as well.”

The full analysis can be read in JAMA Pediatrics.

