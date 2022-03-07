Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Youth smoking, obesity, depression linked to faster aging in adults

caption arrowCaption
Adolescent Health Issues , Could Lead to Rapid Aging, , Study Says.CNN reports a new study suggests smoking, obesity and psychological disorders in adolescents could equate to a more rapid rate of aging during adulthood.CNN reports a new study suggests smoking, obesity and psychological disorders in adolescents could equate to a more rapid rate of aging during adulthood.The study, published Feb. 28 in the journal 'Jama Pediatrics,'.found those aged 11 to 15 who smoked cigarettes, were obese, or experienced disorders such as ADHD or depression.found those aged 11 to 15 who smoked cigarettes, were obese, or experienced disorders such as ADHD or depression.found those aged 11 to 15 who smoked cigarettes, were obese, or experienced disorders such as ADHD or depression.aged biologically almost three months faster than their peers each year.Researchers compiled data from the previous Dunedin Study, which tracked health and behavior in 910 people from age three until they were 45 years old.Researchers compiled data from the previous Dunedin Study, which tracked health and behavior in 910 people from age three until they were 45 years old.The new study found, by age 45, participants who experienced two or more general health concerns as adolescents walked 11.2 centimeters slower.had brains that were on average two and a half years older, and a face aged almost four years more than those who hadn't experienced health concerns.had brains that were on average two and a half years older, and a face aged almost four years more than those who hadn't experienced health concerns.Experts say the best way to avoid the risk of rapid aging is to start treatment early in adolescents who experience psychological disorders, are obese or smoke.Experts say the best way to avoid the risk of rapid aging is to start treatment early in adolescents who experience psychological disorders, are obese or smoke.We know that accelerated aging is associated with poor health across a wide array of conditions. , Kyle Bourassa, clinical psychology researcher and author of the study, via CNN.If we can treat these conditions, slow people's aging, then that's going to have health benefits across the lifespan and basically through their entire body. , Kyle Bourassa, clinical psychology researcher and author of the study, via CNN.If we can treat these conditions, slow people's aging, then that's going to have health benefits across the lifespan and basically through their entire body. , Kyle Bourassa, clinical psychology researcher and author of the study, via CNN

Pulse
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
56 minutes ago
Researchers say treating these early could lead to better health, lower care costs later in life

A study out of New Zealand has concluded that adolescents who smoked, were obese or who had a psychological disorder when 11-15 biologically aged nearly three months faster than their peers every year.

Researchers used data from 910 people who were part of the Dunedin Study, a long-term investigation that followed participants born April 1972 through March 1973 in Dunedin, New Zealand. The group tracked their health and behavior from age 3 until they were 45.

ExploreWalking slowly at age 45 could be a sign of accelerated aging

The recent analysis assessed asthma, cigarette smoking, obesity and psychological disorders at ages 11, 13 and 15. It concluded that by age 45, participants who experienced two or more of three health concerns — smoking, obesity, or psychological disorders, such as anxiety, depression or ADHD — as adolescents walked 11.2 centimeters per second slower, had an older brain age by 2½ years, and had an older facial age by nearly four years than those who didn’t.

“Participants with asthma were not biologically older at midlife … compared with those without asthma,” the researchers wrote.

“This adds to that past research by expanding it to these four conditions, of which we only found that three were associated with accelerated aging,” the study’s first author, Kyle Bourassa, a clinical psychology researcher and advanced research fellow at the Durham VA Health Care System, told CNN. This study “shows that these have independent effects, so each of them is exerting their own association with later aging.”

Cigarette smoking and obesity seem obvious reasons for accelerated aging, but why psychological disorders?

ExploreA heavy statistic: 2 Georgia cities among nation’s most obese

People with anxiety, depression or other mental health problems might be more likely to exercise less or have a poor diet, Jasmin Wertz, a postdoctoral associate with the Moffitt & Caspi team at Duke University in North Carolina, told CNN last year.

And Dr. Brent Forester, chief of the Division of Geriatric Psychiatry at McLean Hospital in Massachusetts, said in a previous interview with CNN: “We think about depression as a disease that originates in the brain with chemical disturbances and things like that. But depression probably is a systemic illness that affects the entire body. The longer I’ve done this work, and the longer that I’ve worked with older adults in particular, the more I think of psychiatric illness as not a brain disorder, but as a whole-body disorder.”

To determine biological age, the researchers analyzed the participants’ pace of aging, gait speed, brain age and facial age. Data analysis was performed from February 11 to September 27, 2021.

“No participants in this cohort were prescribed stimulants for attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, and selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors were not yet in use for adolescent depression and anxiety during the study period,” the researchers wrote. “Whereas 81.1% of the adolescents with asthma received some type of treatment, which could have mitigated the implications for biological aging.”

Bourassa added: “The hope is if we were to study a cohort now, a much higher proportion of those children and adolescents are actually going to be treated for these things, which will reduce the risk of accelerated aging later in life. Our paper reaffirms that those are important treatments and those kinds of investments younger in the lifespan could net big benefits in terms of both health and the cost of health care later on as well.”

The full analysis can be read in JAMA Pediatrics.

For more content like this, sign up for the Pulse newsletter here.

About the Author

Follow Nancy Clanton on twitter

Nancy Clanton writes and edits stories of local interest about health, travel, events and entertainment. She also coordinates coverage and promotion of Pulse, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's digital magazine for nurses in the Southeast. A native of Knoxville and graduate of the University of Tennessee, she has worked at the AJC for 21 years.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Decongestants can sometimes cause more harm than good
Survey finds Gen Z, millennial nurses struggling more during pandemic
5 nursing blogs if you’re looking for career advice
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top