Your guide to medical assistant certifications

Having the right credentials can set you up for a wonderful career by preparing you with the proper skills in education and patient care. Certified Medical Assistants (CMAs), for example, generally ”earn the most generous salaries and are assigned positions of greater responsibility vs medical assistants who are not certified,” noted Nurse.org.

Certification is often the first step for medical assistants seeking leadership roles within their teams; it’s also a prerequisite for joining some teams — particularly cardiology, pediatrics, OB/GYN and surgery. For others, certification can lead to careers outside the hospital — in medical spas or oncology practices, for example.

Explore Burn nursing specialty certification is now available

According to Nurse.org, medical assistant certification requirements include: