Your guide to medical assistant certifications

Having the right credentials can set you up for a wonderful career by preparing you with the proper skills in education and patient care. Certified Medical Assistants (CMAs), for example, generally ”earn the most generous salaries and are assigned positions of greater responsibility vs medical assistants who are not certified,” noted Nurse.org.
Certification is often the first step for medical assistants seeking leadership roles within their teams; it’s also a prerequisite for joining some teams — particularly cardiology, pediatrics, OB/GYN and surgery. For others, certification can lead to careers outside the hospital — in medical spas or oncology practices, for example.
According to Nurse.org, medical assistant certification requirements include:
- High School Diploma or GED
- Clear background check (certain criminal history may disqualify applicants)
- Health physical, required by some schools
- Immunization records, required by employers
- CPR certification, required by many schools and employers
- Certificate, diploma, or degree from an accredited medical assistant program
- Passing score on the medical assistant certification exam
According to Nurse.org, some medical assistants — especially those with an interest in technology, may instead seek a Registered Medical Assistant (RMA) certification, which is offered by American Medical Technologists (AMT).
“If you’re unsure which certification would be best for you, ask potential employers in your area which ones are most widely recognized. It is also helpful to think about what areas of medical assisting you enjoy the most to pick the exam that best fits your career goals.”
About the Author