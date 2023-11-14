Burn nursing specialty certification is now available

After years of study and program development, the Board of Certification for Emergency Nursing (BCEN) has launched its new Certified Burn Registered Nurse (CBRN) specialty certification.

To earn the certification, eligible RNs and APRNs must pass a national exam that covers the burn nursing continuum.

“Patients with burn injuries and their families need, and deserve, specialized care,” the BCEN wrote on its website. The Certified Burn Registered Nurse (CBRN) validates advanced knowledge and expertise across the burn care continuum — including pre-hospital and initial management, critical and acute care, patient and family support, rehabilitation and reintegration, and injury prevention education.”

The exam is described as rigorous. Details of the certification and practice exams are available on the BCEN Learn site.

According to Daily Nurse, the topics include:

  • Prehospital care and initial management
  • Acute and critical care
  • Post-acute rehabilitation
  • Outpatient and community care
  • Aftercare and reintegration
  • Injury prevention, education, and psychosocial patient and family support

“Nurses educated or licensed outside the U.S., Canada, or Australia must first go through BCEN’s international credential evaluation process,” noted Daily Nurse. “BCEN offers exam discounts to ABA members, U.S. military active-duty service members, reservists, and veterans.”

If you meet the standards for the certification, you can apply for the exam here.

