Burn nursing specialty certification is now available

After years of study and program development, the Board of Certification for Emergency Nursing (BCEN) has launched its new Certified Burn Registered Nurse (CBRN) specialty certification.

To earn the certification, eligible RNs and APRNs must pass a national exam that covers the burn nursing continuum.

“Patients with burn injuries and their families need, and deserve, specialized care,” the BCEN wrote on its website. The Certified Burn Registered Nurse (CBRN) validates advanced knowledge and expertise across the burn care continuum — including pre-hospital and initial management, critical and acute care, patient and family support, rehabilitation and reintegration, and injury prevention education.”