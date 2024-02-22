Your bestie probably smells like you, and scientists sniffed out why

It’s your genes that dictate which specific microbes can thrive on your sweat glands, ultimately deciding your unique blend of smells.

These unique smells might play an important role in how people develop friendships, according to a 2022 study.

The researchers, led by Inbal Ravreby, a neuroscientist at the Weizmann Institute of Science, gathered 20 pairs of same-sex friends who reported clicking during their first encounter together.

Those friends then gave up scented soaps, garlic and anything else odorous for three days. They also wore cotton T-shirts to bed to capture their scents.

The shirts were analyzed by a team of “smellers” and an “electronic nose” device. When compared to strangers, the friends had more similar smell rankings. Scent similarity could even predict with 71% accuracy which pairs of strangers would get along.

“I think it’s a reminder for us humans to appreciate how much we’re similar to other mammals,” Ravreby told Scientific American. “(Taking) inspiration from other animals and the amazing mechanisms that they have can really help us understand what (causes) social bonding and what doesn’t.”