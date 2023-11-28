You need to take positive actions to see positive actions in your life

You should also consider that berating the very person who could support you best in this situation is counterproductive. Stomping around and venting when you’re in a bad mood will more likely push your partner away than inspire them to inquire what’s going on and offer assistance.

Instead of coming home with a bad case of the grumps, I advise you to do your best to uncover how you are feeling and get a grip on yourself before you walk through the front door. Look at the pressures nagging at you, wherever they might be coming from, and think your way through dealing with them.

It is also wise to see that most problems are not life changing but are simply annoyances. Making this distinction, in many cases, can help to shift your mood from bad to neutral (never try to force a good mood). If something is just an annoyance, it is much easier to let it go and reduce your stress. When you can approach what’s bothering you in this manner, you are much more likely to give off a positive vibe — or at least not a negative one.

Explore 8 tips for getting along better with your partner

One other thing to consider is that infecting your mate with your bad mood can also be hurtful. Think about it; do you really want the one you love to be wounded, too? When you project your pain inappropriately, it causes great discomfort. But when you share your pain in a thoughtful way, it reduces hurtful feelings. Choose to be thoughtful. It’s that simple.

By self-processing and discussing your feelings in the right way, you will calm yourself and reinforce a sense of safety in your relationship, because your partner will see you have the strength to deal with whatever comes.

Barton Goldsmith, Ph.D. is an award-winning psychotherapist and humanitarian. He is also a columnist, the author of eight books and a blogger for PsychologyToday.com with nearly 35 million readers. You can reach him at Barton@BartonGoldsmith.com