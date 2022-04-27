You can get therapy on any budget with these options

There’s an app for that

You can connect with a therapist online, over the phone or even through text message. Apps like Talkspace, Ginger and BetterHelp offer a huge network of therapists and life coaches at the touch of your fingertips.

While apps are a great option, make sure to pay attention to the costs when scheduling. Some apps do have hidden fees or extra fees.

Visit a local college or university

Checking out a local college for treatment can be beneficial in many ways. There are clinics on campus that are usually open to the public. Some offer sliding scale fees as low as $1. You’ll receive help from graduate students under professional supervision.

Seek community

There are free therapy options that may be available in your local community. Going to community centers, local clinics and even churches can help provide a list of programs and therapists who, a few times a year, do pro-bono work.