You can get therapy on any budget with these options

Georgia school chief criticizes DeKalb board for superintendent firing
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
24 minutes ago

Finding a therapist is a brave step to helping better your mental health. However, therapy costs can be pretty pricy. As technology advances, finding more affordable options is as easy as a click away.

Unlike most copays that can be anywhere from $0 to $30, on average therapy sessions can range from $65 to $250 per session depending on location — costing anywhere from $520 to $2,000 a month. It’s hard to find that type of money to dedicate to your mental health.

Here are a few options that can help get you the help you need on any budget:

Sliding scale therapists

A sliding scale therapist adjusts their hourly fee to help make therapy more affordable for the client. If you have to pay out of pocket or if your insurance provider doesn’t cover therapy or referrals, a sliding scale therapist is something you can look into. Mental health directories like FindTreament.gov or Open Path Psychotherapy Collective are great places to start.

Free or low-income services

There are community mental health clinics available that can provide the care you need if you don’t have insurance and can’t pay out of pocket. Research your options at the National Alliance on Mental Illness, Helpline or MentalHealth.gov.

There’s an app for that

You can connect with a therapist online, over the phone or even through text message. Apps like Talkspace, Ginger and BetterHelp offer a huge network of therapists and life coaches at the touch of your fingertips.

While apps are a great option, make sure to pay attention to the costs when scheduling. Some apps do have hidden fees or extra fees.

Visit a local college or university

Checking out a local college for treatment can be beneficial in many ways. There are clinics on campus that are usually open to the public. Some offer sliding scale fees as low as $1. You’ll receive help from graduate students under professional supervision.

Seek community

There are free therapy options that may be available in your local community. Going to community centers, local clinics and even churches can help provide a list of programs and therapists who, a few times a year, do pro-bono work.

Ebony Williams writes and produces stories about health, viral moments, lifestyle and entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. An Anchorage, Alaska native who moved to Atlanta from Los Angeles, she enjoys reading, finding a new fitness class, writing, trying new food trucks, live music and cooking in her free time.

