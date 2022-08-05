WWII nurse celebrates her 108th birthday in Central Georgia

“My years as an Army nurse were the best years of all, exciting and fulfilling,” the retired nurse, who recommends a nursing career to young people as an opportunity to meet nice people and broaden their life experiences. said in her speech.

While Monteleon said she doesn’t have plans to stop being active and happy as she ages, she did share her secret.

“Learn to labor and to wait, and those words that have followed me throughout my whole entire time here at the VA, and those are certainly words to live by. Learn to labor and to wait,” she said.