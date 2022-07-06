World War II veteran ‘Mama’ Bridges celebrates turning 101

Oh, Mama Bridges has a story to tell, y’all !! ( if anyone can get her to sit still long enough to tell it) Celebrating her 100th trip around the 🌞HUGE BDay shout out to Ms Clara Bridges, BTW Class 1939 @Michael_J_Bond @Principal_BTW #blessedwithGodsGrace pic.twitter.com/nQ0MGQuUGq — Booker T. Washington High School (@APSWashington) March 25, 2021

After completing the program, at 24-years-old, Bridges enlisted in the U.S. Army as World War II was winding down. She served two honorable wartime years across four military installations. From caring for German POWs in Fort McCoy in Wisconsin to operating out of Fort McPherson in Atlanta, she did it all.

Bridges’ nursing career spanned over three decades and evolved from a focus on orthopedics to working with newborns in pediatrics.

“She would always care for all [of the] babies as a nurse,” Harris-Pierce, told Atlanta Housing. “All us of [were] perfectly healthy children. Even those who had life-threatening illnesses, like polio or asthma, she nursed us all to perfect health.”

A staple of the community, Bridges also served as a volunteer nurse at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race.

