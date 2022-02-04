World Cancer Day: How COVID-19 has affected care

“If these patients who have a compromised immune system do get COVID-19 infection, they’re more likely to have a more severe disease from COVID-19,” Ailawadhi said.

A COVID-19 infection also can disrupt treatment and further affect outcomes. But Ailawadhi said what has improved during the pandemic is telemedicine and the ability to connect with patients remotely.

“That has provided another opportunity to patients to access health care while not getting exposed to a lot of risk ― and in some cases access to experts who they may not have access to in person,” Ailawadhi said.

This is a good time to learn about what you can do to reduce your risk of developing cancer.

The advice on preventing cancer can be confusing. It may seem to change, and sometimes a cancer prevention tip recommended in one study is contradicted by another study.

In many cases, what is known about cancer prevention is still evolving. However, it’s well-accepted that your chances of developing cancer are affected by your lifestyle. A few simple lifestyle changes can make a difference in your risk of developing many types of cancer, including lung, breast, colon, prostate, cervical and skin cancers.

If you’re concerned about reducing your risk of developing cancer, here are seven prevention tips to consider:

Don’t use tobacco.

Eat a healthy diet.

Maintain a healthy weight and be physically active.

Protect yourself from the sun.

Get vaccinated for hepatitis B and HPV.

Avoid risky behaviors. This includes practicing safe sex and not sharing needles.

Get regular medical care.

