World Breast Cancer Research Day: 1 in 8 women will be diagnosed with disease

August 18 is World Breast Cancer Research Day, designated as such in 2021 with the primary aim to recognize the research to end the disease on a global level. The date — the 18th day of the eighth month — is indicative of the 1 in 8 women who will be diagnosed with the disease.

“This day not only aims to spread awareness about this leading type of cancer in women but also to spread the word about the research being done to screen and detect breast cancer, along with finding long-term solutions to it,” according to latestly.com.