Workplace bullying, violence can increase your heart attack risk, study says

"Workplace bullying and workplace violence are distinct social stressors at work. Only 10-14 percent of those exposed to at least one type of exposure were suffering from the other at the same time," lead author Tianwei Xu said in a statement. "These stressful events are related to a higher risk of cardiovascular disease in a dose-response manner — in other words, the greater the exposure to the bullying or violence, the greater the risk of cardiovascular disease."

The team noted workplace violence does not necessarily cause cardiovascular disease. However, they believe the effects of bullying can be detrimental. In fact, they wrote that it’s “comparable to other risk factors, such as diabetes and alcohol drinking, which further highlights the importance of workplace bullying and workplace violence in relation to cardiovascular disease prevention.”

The analysts now hope to continue their investigations to explore behavioral and biological factors that increase the risk for cardiovascular disease.

“It is important to prevent workplace bullying and workplace violence from happening, as they constitute major stressors for those exposed,” the authors concluded. “It is also important to have policies for intervening if bullying or violence occurs.”