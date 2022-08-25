Why you’ll want to be vaccinated for this flu season

Seasonal influenza, like COVID-19, is a contagious respiratory illness that disproportionately affects adults ages 65 and older. However, they are not the same viruses. The similarity and differences of the two viruses also means it can be difficult to discern between the two when the symptoms overlap.

Prevention is the best way to avoid confusion. Testing is the only way to be sure.

Testing helps limit spread, but it is particularly important for people at risk of severe influenza or COVID-19 so they can then be treated with specific antivirals available for these viruses.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta recommends those 65 and older receive higher-dose vaccinations or adjuvanted flu vaccinations over standard-dose unadjuvanted flu vaccinations.

The CDC recommends people are vaccinated for flu by the end of October to ensure they are fully vaccinated for the flu season.

Along with vaccination, here are other steps you can take to protect yourself from influenza and other contagious viruses:

• Wash your hands often and thoroughly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

• Use an alcohol-based sanitizer on your hands if soap and water aren’t available.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth.

• Avoid crowds when flu is spreading in your area.

• Avoid being in close contact with others who are sick.

• Cover your mouth with a tissue or your elbow when you cough or sneeze, and then wash your hands.

• Regularly clean and disinfect commonly touched surfaces, such as counters, light switches or doorknobs. This can prevent the spread of infection from touching a surface with the virus on it and then your face.

• Practice good health habits. Get regular exercise, get enough sleep, drink plenty of fluids, eat a healthy diet, and manage your stress.

• Consider masking in crowded indoor locations, especially if you have risk factors for severe influenza or COVID-19.

If you become sick with the flu, you also can help prevent its spread by staying away from others. Continue staying home until your fever has been gone for at least 24 hours.

And a reminder that a flu shot doesn’t protect people against getting infected with COVID-19 and getting vaccinated for COVID-19 doesn’t protect people against getting the flu which is caused by a different virus, the influenza virus. Currently, a combination vaccine against both is not available, so it’s best to have both vaccines. A combination vaccine might become available later this year.

