ajc logo
X

Why you’ll want to be vaccinated for this flu season

Combined ShapeCaption
How to Navigate Flu Season in Light of the Coronavirus Pandemic.With the ongoing COVID-19pandemic, experts have said it is crucial to get a flu vaccine this season.Here are some tips for how to go about protecting yourself this flu season.The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention encourages anyone six months and older to get a vaccine every year.The CDC also recommends getting your flu shot no later than the end of October, as it takes some time to become fully protective.For those skeptical of the flu vaccine, the CDC shares that while there are some slight side effects, hundreds of millions of Americans have safely received the vaccine.Experts also add that there is currentlyno data to support whether the flu vaccine may protect individuals from COVID-19

Pulse
By Deb Balzer, Mayo Clinic News Network
17 minutes ago
Cases of influenza began to return when we started taking off our masks

COVID-19 may be the most prominent virus of concern in the U.S. now, but public health officials also are preparing for seasonal influenza. Indications are it could be a different season than what the U.S. experienced the past two years.

The Australian flu season, which typically runs May through September, has already exceeded its five-year average, particularly affecting children under age 5, according to a recent report.

ExploreCoronavirus, cold or the flu? Here’s how to tell the difference

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. experienced a steep drop in influenza rates because of masking and social distancing measures. However, that has changed.

“Many have stopped masking,” said Dr. Abinash Virk, an infectious diseases specialist at Mayo Clinic. “For the large part, we will see the reemergence of influenza in the winter. In comparison, in 2020 winter, when we were all masking and social distancing, there was literally no influenza. But now that has all changed.”

Virk said cases of influenza began to return as the masks came off. “We’re going to get influenza this winter again, and people should seek out influenza vaccination when it becomes available in their local community.”

Seasonal influenza, like COVID-19, is a contagious respiratory illness that disproportionately affects adults ages 65 and older. However, they are not the same viruses. The similarity and differences of the two viruses also means it can be difficult to discern between the two when the symptoms overlap.

Prevention is the best way to avoid confusion. Testing is the only way to be sure.

Testing helps limit spread, but it is particularly important for people at risk of severe influenza or COVID-19 so they can then be treated with specific antivirals available for these viruses.

ExploreCDC: Flu vaccine no match for circulating variants this season

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta recommends those 65 and older receive higher-dose vaccinations or adjuvanted flu vaccinations over standard-dose unadjuvanted flu vaccinations.

Along with vaccination, there are other steps you can take to protect yourself from influenza and other contagious viruses:he CDC recommends people are vaccinated for flu by the end of October to ensure they are fully vaccinated for the flu season.

Along with vaccination, here are other steps you can take to protect yourself from influenza and other contagious viruses:

• Wash your hands often and thoroughly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

• Use an alcohol-based sanitizer on your hands if soap and water aren’t available.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth.

• Avoid crowds when flu is spreading in your area.

• Avoid being in close contact with others who are sick.

• Cover your mouth with a tissue or your elbow when you cough or sneeze, and then wash your hands.

• Regularly clean and disinfect commonly touched surfaces, such as counters, light switches or doorknobs. This can prevent the spread of infection from touching a surface with the virus on it and then your face.

• Practice good health habits. Get regular exercise, get enough sleep, drink plenty of fluids, eat a healthy diet, and manage your stress.

• Consider masking in crowded indoor locations, especially if you have risk factors for severe influenza or COVID-19.

If you become sick with the flu, you also can help prevent its spread by staying away from others. Continue staying home until your fever has been gone for at least 24 hours.

And a reminder that a flu shot doesn’t protect people against getting infected with COVID-19 and getting vaccinated for COVID-19 doesn’t protect people against getting the flu which is caused by a different virus, the influenza virus. Currently, a combination vaccine against both is not available, so it’s best to have both vaccines. A combination vaccine might become available later this year.

For more content like this, sign up for the Pulse newsletter here.

About the Author

Deb Balzer
Editors' Picks
‘It’s fun’: Before games, Braves players share a love of crossword puzzles 6h ago
Student flown to hospital after being hit by SUV outside Kennesaw high school
1h ago
Davi Crimmins says she refused severance so she could speak openly about Bert Show firing
3h ago
Fulton County Schools to launch major redistricting effort
Fulton County Schools to launch major redistricting effort
Putin orders Russian military to beef up forces by 137,000
2h ago
The Latest
Tips for dealing with patients’ difficult family members
4h ago
What are ‘Blue Zones’ and why should you eat like the people who live in them?
Dating expert: Stop overthinking everything
Featured
July 6, 2020 Atlanta:. Atlanta police and sanitation crews finished removing protesters and their belongings from outside the Wendy’s on Monday July 6, 2020 where Rayshard Brooks was shot and killed by an officer last month. The last concrete barricade was put in place around noon. Some of the protesters milled nearby while a worker from the BP gas station next door pulled boards off the windows. Monday’s cleanup followed a violent holiday weekend that started Saturday night when 8-year-old Secoriea Turner was fatally shot while sitting in a car near the restaurant. Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms denounced the violence in an emotional press conference at police headquarters in which she and Turner’s family urged people to come forward with information about the girl’s killers. About 9:30 a.m. Monday, uniformed officers and multiple workers in neon attire tossed flowers and other items from a makeshift memorial outside the Wendy’s into garbage bags. The site has served as ground zero for protests since Brooks was shot in the parking lot following an attempted DUI arrest in the drive-thru line June 12. The restaurant was destroyed during a large protest the next day. Three people have been arrested on arson charges in connection with the incident. JOHN SPINK/JSPINK@AJC.COM

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

OPINION: Closing this case doesn’t fix bigger problem
21h ago
Biden’s student loan forgiveness: What we know (and what we don’t)
21h ago
Primary takeaways: Abortion politics, DeSantis flexes muscle
22h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top