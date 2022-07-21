ajc logo
Why women and men respond differently to depression treatment

Pulse
By Anagha Ramakrishnan, for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
Study opens the door for further research and improved treatments

Gender plays a role in treatment efficacy for depression, and women are twice as likely than men to experience depression, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Scientists at the University of California Davis said they found the reason why and published their findings in the journal Biological Psychiatry. The scientists studied how nucleus accumbens — the part of the brain responsible for motivation, action and rewards — play a role in those affected by depression.

Gene expressions in depressed men and women look different from each other. A specific gene, called Rgs2, controls a protein that regulates neurotransmitter receptors often targeted by some antidepressants. Scientists increased the Rgs2 protein in nucleus accumbens and found it reversed effects of stress in female mice.

“In humans, less stable versions of the Rgs2 protein are associated with increased risk of depression, so we were curious to see whether increasing Rgs2 in the nucleus accumbens could reduce depression-related behaviors,” senior author and UC Davis professor Brian Trainor in a press release. “These results highlight a molecular mechanism contributing to the lack of motivation often observed in depressed patients. Reduced function of proteins like Rgs2 may contribute to symptoms that are difficult to treat in those struggling with mental illnesses”

“This is exciting because women are understudied in this field, and this finding allowed me to focus my attention on the relevance of these data for women’s health,” said Alexia Williams, a doctoral researcher who designed and led these studies.

Currently, antidepressants are about 40-60% effective in relieving symptoms of depression, according to the National Library of Medicine. This study opens the door for further research and improved depression treatments.

Symptom differences in men and women

Men and women express symptoms of depression differently. Women are more likely to report feelings of sadness, worthlessness and shame, while men are more likely to feel anger, irritability or physical symptoms like chest tightness or headaches, according to Hope Health.

Puberty can dramatically increase the risk of depression in women because of changes in hormone levels, according to WebMD. Premenstrual problems, pregnancy, post-partum depression and menopause contribute to increased depression in women. But, according to the Mayo Clinic, hormones aren’t the only reason depression is more prevalent in women. Societal and cultural factors such as unequal power or status, work overload and abuse can cause this disparity.

Depression in men can be caused by genetic factors, environmental stress and illness, according to the National Institute of Mental Health. Additionally, men tend to avoid addressing their feelings, and their loved ones are typically the first ones to notice a change in their behavior. Since men report different symptoms of depression, they are less likely to seek treatment for their mental illnesses.

