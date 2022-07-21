Why women and men respond differently to depression treatment

Currently, antidepressants are about 40-60% effective in relieving symptoms of depression, according to the National Library of Medicine. This study opens the door for further research and improved depression treatments.

Symptom differences in men and women

Men and women express symptoms of depression differently. Women are more likely to report feelings of sadness, worthlessness and shame, while men are more likely to feel anger, irritability or physical symptoms like chest tightness or headaches, according to Hope Health.

Puberty can dramatically increase the risk of depression in women because of changes in hormone levels, according to WebMD. Premenstrual problems, pregnancy, post-partum depression and menopause contribute to increased depression in women. But, according to the Mayo Clinic, hormones aren’t the only reason depression is more prevalent in women. Societal and cultural factors such as unequal power or status, work overload and abuse can cause this disparity.

Depression in men can be caused by genetic factors, environmental stress and illness, according to the National Institute of Mental Health. Additionally, men tend to avoid addressing their feelings, and their loved ones are typically the first ones to notice a change in their behavior. Since men report different symptoms of depression, they are less likely to seek treatment for their mental illnesses.

