Why men should be doing Kegels, too

Find the right muscles: To identify your pelvic floor muscles, stop urination in midstream or tighten the muscles that keep you from passing gas. These maneuvers use your pelvic floor muscles. Once you’ve identified your pelvic floor muscles, you can do the exercises in any position, although you might find it easiest to do them lying down at first.

Perfect your technique: Tighten your pelvic floor muscles, hold the contraction for three seconds and then relax for three seconds. Try it a few times in a row. When your muscles get stronger, try doing Kegel exercises while sitting, standing or walking.

Maintain your focus: For best results, focus on tightening only your pelvic floor muscles. Be careful not to flex the muscles in your abdomen, thighs or buttocks. Avoid holding your breath. Instead, breathe freely during the exercises.

Repeat three times per day: Aim for at least three sets of 10 repetitions per day.

If you perform Kegel exercises regularly, you can expect results such as less frequent urine leakage within a few weeks to a few months. For continued benefits, make Kegel exercises a permanent part of your daily routine.

For more content like this, sign up for the Pulse newsletter here.