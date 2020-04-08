How to tell the difference between coronavirus and seasonal allergy symptoms

What are seasonal allergies?

The National Institutes of Health noted seasonal allergies, or allergic rhinitis, is common and affects 8% of adults and children in the U.S. Also known as hay fever, allergies cause an immune response in the body to something that causes no problems for most people — pollen from plants.

If you have coronavirus symptoms...

WHO stated the most common symptoms of COVID-19 are:

dry cough

fatigue

fever

Other less common symptoms that may affect some patients include but are not limited to:

nausea or vomiting

diarrhea

Additional less common symptoms are:

depression

anxiety

confusion

irritability

reduced consciousness, which is sometimes linked to seizures

sleep disorders

severe and rare neurological complications: strokes, brain inflammation, delirium and nerve damage.

There are also severe COVID-19 symptoms including:

confusion

loss of appetite

persistent pain or pressure in the chest

shortness of breath

high temperature (above 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit)

Severe illnesses are more likely to occur in people who fall in the CDC’s increased-risk group: older adults, pregnant people, people with certain medical conditions such as cancer, diabetes and heart ailments and people who need extra precautions.

Should people experience difficulty breathing, cough or a fever, they should get immediate medical attention.

If you have allergy symptoms...

The NIH stated they may include the following:

sneezing

itching in the eyes, mouth, nose and throat

coughing

runny or stuffy nose

The American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology stated that watery eyes can also be a symptom. The professional association also noted that allergies can be seasonal or occur year-round.

How can you prevent the coronavirus?

There are several vaccines in place to protect against COVID-19, according to the CDC. The agency outlines that getting vaccinated is among the most important ways to slow the spread of the disease.

Additionally, the CDC stated people should do the following:

wear a mask indoors in public in areas where the COVID-19 Community Level is high, regardless of vaccination status

practice social distancing by staying at least six feet away from people who are sick

avoid crowds and poorly ventilated areas

wash hands frequently using soap and water for at least 20 seconds

use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not readily available

avoid touching their face with unwashed hands

cover coughs and sneezes

clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces daily

test to prevent spread to others

How can you prevent or treat seasonal allergies?

The best way to control seasonal allergy symptoms is to avoid triggers, according to the NIH. It’s recommended to wash clothing, hair and bedding — the latter in hot water. Also, bathe your pets since they can bring pollen indoors. Upholstered furniture and carpets should be avoided, according to the NIH, because they can harbor allergens. Keep humidity levels low for indoor allergens and vacuum floors once weekly.

Mild symptoms can be alleviated with over-the-counter antihistamines, nasal sprays and decongestants, but severe symptoms may sometimes require prescription medications and allergy shots.

If anyone has the previously outlined symptoms and is in doubt, they should check with their physician.