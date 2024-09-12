Why are you always procrastinating? It may be a “functional freeze”

Have you ever had a long list of things to do, but instead spent an hour sitting on your towel after a shower? Or, do you spend hours on the endless scroll of social media, knowing you should be busy elsewhere?

If you have experienced any of the above, you may have suffered from a functional freeze. If you have a long to-do list or a jam-packed schedule, it’s easy to become overwhelmed and just hit pause.

There are a few tips and tricks to help you the next time you feel absolutely stuck.

What is a functional freeze?

The term, which first gained traction on social media, refers to “a physical, emotional and mental state where you lack the motivation to carry out tasks, even simple ones, due to burnout, stress or lack of purpose,” according to Today. While it is not an official psychological diagnosis, there are still signs and symptoms of a true functional freeze.

@christine.coen A functional freeze happens when we learn to disconnect from ourselves and disengage with the stress that it becomes our main operating default when stress hits a certain level. From the outside, we appear functional, normal, doing our work, socializing with friends, doing just enough to be able to appear as if nothing is wrong. But inside, all we have the energy for is to ‘go through the motions’ without any connection besides the basic survival needs driving us. Our brain and nervous system are running on primal fumes, with an internal loop of anxiety in the background. Some of us get stuck here for so long that we forgot this wasn’t how it always was….and doesn’t have to be where we’ll be forever. How to shift out of it? With gentle and small movements towards reconnecting to our sensations- first physical and then emotional. 🙌Go to my profile🔗link to get 7 FREE videos to learn how to shift this #nervoussystemregulation #somatichealing #movementismedicine #fightflightfreeze #cortisol #highstress #selfhealers ♬ original sound - Burnout Dietitian

You may have trouble finishing tasks that you started. You may experience procrastination and indecision as it pertains to tasks in your life. You even may be outwardly functioning, but feel frozen and lack motivation. In a more extreme case, you may even feel disconnected from family and friends and avoid social interactions.

While a functional freeze can happen for many reasons, it often comes from a period of high stress or burnout at work or home.

“Everyday stress can build to a level that’s overwhelming for your body – but how that stress is expressed will be different for everyone,” Miranda Nadeau, a licensed psychologist, told USA Today. “Functional freeze allows you to continue going about your life, but in a robotic, disconnected way. It’s like your brain hits pause on emotional engagement to keep you operational in the short term.”

How to stop a functional freeze?

A functional freeze does not have to mean you completely give up productivity for that day. There are ways to snap yourself out of the funk and keep going.

Explore New TikTok trend helps women make their menstrual cycle work for them

Working in short bursts is a good way to get work done without committing to too much, which can lead to a another freeze. Set a timer for a short period, possibly 20 minutes, and take a five minute break after each spurt. This method teaches the brain to refocus when its concentration is broken.

Breathing is a good way to break up stress and move forward with the task at hand. Preferably, try any type of breathing that has a longer exhalation than inhalation, as this method aids in reducing stress hormones in the body, according to Psychology Today.

If you have been cooped up too long, connecting with nature can be a great way to end a functional freeze. Maybe you can stop by a nearby park, or just go to your backyard, and allow the sunshine and fresh air to calm your mind and break up your stress.

Not all functional freezes are created equal. If you feel yourself falling into the same patterns with them and struggle greatly to get out, speaking with a mental health professional may be what you need to get your life and work back on track.

Find more stories like this one on our Pulse Facebook page.