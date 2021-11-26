ajc logo
X

White House pledges $1.5B for doctors, nurses in underserved areas

Caption
The healthcare industry is often exciting and lucrative. If you're a nurse however, your salary can greatly vary depending on where you live. These cities happen to pay nurses best.

Pulse
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
36 minutes ago

The Biden administration announced recently that $1.5 billion from the coronavirus aid package will be earmarked for scholarships and loan repayment programs to place more health care workers in underserved communities and diversify the health care workforce, according to reports.

ExploreUniversity of Maryland nurses to graduate early, aid with pandemic

The funds will be administered through the National Health Service Corps and the Nurses Corps through the American Rescue Plan. A news release from the White House stated that his funding will support “over 22,700 providers—the largest field strength in history for these programs and a record number of skilled doctors, dentists, nurses, and behavioral health providers committed to working in underserved communities during a moment when we need them the most.”

ExploreMegan Thee Stallion earns degree in health administration

“Our nation must invest in a health care workforce that looks like America and provide access to equitable health care for all Americans,” Vice President Kamala Harris said, The Associated Press reported.

Students and health care professionals who commit to working for several years in “hard-hit and high-risk communities” will be eligible for scholarships and loan repayments through the programs.

ExploreStudent loan forgiveness options for nurses

Another goal, according to the news release from the White House, is to diversify the healthcare workforce.

“Only about 7 percent of physicians in the United States identify as Black or Hispanic/Latino despite the fact that Black and Hispanic/Latino Americans account for 31 percent of the nation’s total population,” the release stated. Only 25 percent of physicians in the National Health Service identify as Black or Hispanic/Latino.

ExploreCVS plans to close hundreds of drugstores over the next 3 years

”The mobilization of these providers is a critical step towards addressing racial and ethnic disparities in health outcomes and expanding the representation of these communities in health care professions.”

For more content like this, sign up for the Pulse newsletter here.

About the Author

ajc.com

Avery Newmark

Avery Newmark is a writer and digital content producer for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Marcella LeBeau, WWII nurse and tribal leader, dies at 102
2h ago
Food is not a punishment you have to ‘work off’
19h ago
These nurse-designed sneakers are on sale for Black Friday
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top