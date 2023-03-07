When you make the choice to move on

An old friend used to say, “Never do anything just for money.” These days, that philosophy may be hard to live by, but you have to try to get something more from life and from your work than just money and what you can buy with it. Having good self-esteem is key to feeling good about life.

Look, if you’re feeling like Howard Beale in “Network” — and you’re as mad as hell and not going to take it anymore — you probably should throw the TV out the window and find something that doesn’t make you feel like you aren’t enough.

You will find it, but only if you look, so don’t let yourself fall into depression. That’s a deep dive, and you have to “just keep swimming” as Dory sings in “Finding Nemo.” I have been there, as has everyone else I know who is successful, and all of us have used these difficult moments to make our lives better, because we chose not to let them make things worse.

Yes, there will be bad times, but that is to be expected. You are an emotional being and this is an emotional situation. If you were not a person who listened to their feelings, you would not have made the choices you’ve made. Trust that a new door will open. You still have a lot going for you, so keep on knocking.

Barton Goldsmith, Ph.D., is an award-winning psychotherapist. He is also the author of eight books, and a blogger for PsychologyToday.com. You can reach him at Barton@BartonGoldsmith.com