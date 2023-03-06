You can’t let getting older stop you

After hearing this, I cleaned up my act a bit to get a jumpstart. Healthy living is easier these days, because my loving wife lives this way, and she’s determined to keep me alive because someone has to clean out the cat box and she loves me — not necessarily in that order.

One of the icons of the silver screen, Bette Davis, once said, “Old age ain’t no place for sissies.” She worked until the end of her life, as did Betty White. They both had the inner strength to keep themselves up and to keep going.

Today, people are taking better care of themselves than ever before, and the ways to do it keep evolving. There must be a new exercise craze every few months these days (see aforementioned trekking poles). You have to find a way to get interested in something. Keeping up with my wife is all the motivation I personally need. You have to find your own, and stick with it.

Barton Goldsmith, Ph.D., is an award-winning psychotherapist. He is also the author of eight books, and a blogger for PsychologyToday.com. You can reach him at Barton@BartonGoldsmith.com