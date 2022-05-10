When it’s time to walk away ... from the dating apps

Instead of causing confusion, just take a pause and focus on your other priorities. Bumble will be there when you get back.

You’re not motivated to date

If swiping has become monotonous, messaging has become boring, and going on first dates feels more like an obligation than something you’re excited to do, you’re not doing yourself any favors by forcing yourself to continue.

There are a ton of reasons for just feeling disappointed by the dating process, or maybe there’s no exact reason at all — you’re just not into it right now.

That’s OK.

Do the things that make you happy — read a book, go for a walk, or meet a friend for coffee. You’ll be surprised how rejuvenated about dating you will feel by just not thinking about it for a few days.

Dating has become a game

While getting a lot of matches, likes or messages can be a self-esteem booster, it’s not the goal of online dating. For most, the ultimate outcome of online dating is to delete your profile because you’ve found someone special. So when you find yourself bragging to friends about the hottie who swiped right on you, maybe it’s time to reassess what you’re looking for.

Breaks from online dating aren’t just a good idea for your mental well-being, but they might even be a necessary step in making your search for a partner successful. What fun are you going to be in a flirty conversation or on a date if your mind is in a million different places?

It’s likely that you’ll feel tempted to check your accounts and be flooded with thoughts like, “What if the match of my dreams just joined, and they’ll be gone by the time I’m ready?” Just resist those urges and put yourself first.

Although it’s certainly a juggling act, making sure that dating is a balanced part of your life will help you feel ready and excited when the right person comes along. That’s the ultimate goal.

Erika Ettin is the founder of A Little Nudge, where she helps others navigate the often intimidating world of online dating.