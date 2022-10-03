When dating, it’s vital to know your boundaries

When they met that Monday, he greeted her with a kiss, and he kept going on about how much he liked her. My friend was naturally cautious because of the potential red flags she noticed when they texted ... but they had had such a good first date. She said to him, “You don’t really know me yet. So, while I’m certainly flattered, I want to make sure you like me for me, not just what I look like or the idea of me.” This seemed to go over well.

Then, during the next 45 minutes, he said two things that really made her upset. One was that he called women “chicks.” Maybe she could let that slide. But then he commented on a woman he worked with who happened to be from another country. The comment was xenophobic. In addition, he commented on her body, which is never acceptable. That was my friend’s limit. She knew that if such an inappropriate and judgmental comment could roll off his tongue as easily as it did, without nary a second thought, this was not a man she wanted to be with. She could no longer enjoy this date.