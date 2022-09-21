Be the kind of person you’d want to date

I’ll give an example to illustrate what I mean by this. I was working with a client a few years ago — nice guy in his early 40s — and at one of our meetings, he expressed to me what he was looking for in a woman. He mentioned certain physical features, a desired age range and location, certain interests/hobbies, etc. I, in turn, asked what his own interests/hobbies are, and I got a blank stare. He couldn’t tell me any hobbies off the top of his head. He went on to say: “With the right person, I’ll pick up so many new things! I just need the motivation of someone else.”

I had to be the bearer of bad news and break it to him that’s not how it works. I explained he needed to have his own interesting things going on in his life, not just to make him more appealing to dates, but to make his own life that much richer. It’s like he felt his life was going to start when he met someone, but it’s the complete opposite. No one can create a life for you; that’s your responsibility.