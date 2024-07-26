What you need to know about formaldehyde in hair relaxers

Formaldehyde, a colorless, highly toxic gas, has long been a key ingredient in many hair relaxers and straighteners. Despite its effectiveness in smoothing hair, it poses significant health risks to users. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has been working to ban formaldehyde from these products, but the process has faced several delays, leaving consumers concerned about their safety.

Formaldehyde, also found in glues, dyes and disinfectants, is known for its potential health risks and has been linked to various cancers, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A recent study from the National Institutes of Health revealed that women who frequently use hair-smoothing products containing formaldehyde have a higher risk of developing uterine cancer. The risk increases from 1.64% in nonusers to 4.05% in frequent users. This is particularly concerning for Black women, who tend to use these products more frequently.

“Because Black women use hair straightening or relaxer products more frequently and tend to initiate use at earlier ages than other races and ethnicities, these findings may be even more relevant for them,” study author Dr. Che-Jung Chang said.

But it’s not just about long-term risks. Immediate exposure to formaldehyde can cause watery eyes, burning sensations, coughing, and skin and throat irritation. Moreover, the Environmental Protection Agency and the CDC both recognize it as a hazardous substance, emphasizing the urgency for regulatory action.

Until the FDA finalizes its ban, consumers can take their own safety measures. Start by reading product labels diligently. Ingredients like formaldehyde, methylene glycol and formalin are red flags, according to Good Morning America. If you’re unsure, ask your salon professional about the products they use. If you experience any adverse reactions, don’t hesitate to report it to the FDA.

For safer straightening alternatives, consider nonchemical methods like roller sets and heat-styling options, which do not involve toxic substances, Dr. Angela Lamb, a New York City-based dermatologist, told GMA. These techniques can achieve similar results without exposing users to harmful chemicals.

