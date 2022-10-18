Hair straightening chemicals linked to higher risk of uterine cancer

“Because Black women use hair straightening or relaxer products more frequently and tend to initiate use at earlier ages than other races and ethnicities, these findings may be even more relevant for them,” said Che-Jung Chang, Ph.D., an author on the new study and a research fellow in the NIEHS Epidemiology Branch.

Explore 9 common questions about genetic testing for cancer

This the NIH’s second study linking hair chemicals to cancer in women. In December 2019, the scientists determined permanent hair dye and straighteners might increase the risk of breast and ovarian cancers.

However, White concluded: “To our knowledge this is the first epidemiologic study that examined the relationship between straightener use and uterine cancer. More research is needed to confirm these findings in different populations, to determine if hair products contribute to health disparities in uterine cancer, and to identify the specific chemicals that may be increasing the risk of cancers in women.”

Uterine cancer is the most common cancer of the female reproductive system and accounts for about 3% of all new cancer cases. There have been 65,950 estimated new cases this year. The NIH study was published Monday in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute.

For more content like this, sign up for the Pulse newsletter here.