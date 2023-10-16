FDA plans to ban some chemical hair-straightening products

Agency wants to prevent formaldehyde and chemicals that release it from being in products
Health
By
33 minutes ago

On Friday, the Food and Drug Administration announced its plan to ban chemical hair-straightening products that are linked to major health risks.

The plan will ban “formaldehyde (FA) and other FA-releasing chemicals (e.g., methylene glycol) as an ingredient in hair smoothing or hair straightening products marketed in the United States,” according to the Unified Agenda website. “These chemicals are used in certain cosmetic products that are applied to human hair as part of a combination of chemical and heating tool treatment intended to smooth or straighten the hair.”

ExploreBlack women weigh emerging risks of hair straighteners

If the plan moves forward, it will be up for discussion so the public can weigh in on the issue. Once the public has voiced their concerns of the proposed bill, the FDA will decide whether or not to move forward.

“Based on the comments, we might decide to end the rulemaking process, to issue a new proposed rule, or to issue a final rule. If we decide to issue a final rule, we publish the final rule in the Federal Register,” the FDA website states.

Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts calls the bill “a win for public health — especially the health of Black women who are disproportionately put at risk by these products as a result of systemic racism and anti-Black hair sentiment.”

ExploreHair straightening chemicals linked to higher risk of uterine cancer

A 2022 study by the National Institutes of Health linked the development of uterine cancer to chemicals found in hair straightening products. According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the study followed more than 30,000 women, ages 35-74, for 11 years, revealing 378 participants who used certain chemical products were diagnosed with uterine cancer.

Uterine cancer is the most common cancer of the female reproductive system and accounts for about 3% of all new cancer cases. There have been 65,950 estimated new cases this year” The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported in 2022.

About the Author

Follow Ebony Williams on twitter

Ebony Williams is a writer, indie producer and director, and journalist for a variety of magazine outlets. Her career has lead her to create content for entertainment, sports, lifestyle, local breaking news and more.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

GET SCHOOLED BLOG
DOWNEY: Let’s pause before cheering Georgia’s high school graduation rate7h ago

The Jolt: Frustration sparked Austin Scott’s run for U.S. House speaker
5h ago

AMBER ALERT
2 girls taken from Burger King are in extreme danger, GBI says
24m ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Bradley’s Buzz: The Falcons are allowed one bad loss. This was it
48m ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Bradley’s Buzz: The Falcons are allowed one bad loss. This was it
48m ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Inside City Hall: Poll shows voters split on ‘Cop City’ referendum
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: TNS

HEALTH & WELLNESS
Anger overwhelms our thinking brain. Here’s how to bring it back online.
7h ago
HEALTH & WELLNESS
How to find your fat-burning zone
HEALTH & WELLNESS
How HDL ‘good’ cholesterol might raise dementia risk
Featured

Credit: Ben Gray

‘Best choice I ever made’: DeKalb celebrates school bus drivers, seeks more
7h ago
The distinct sound of Atlanta hip-hop
RELATED: Atlanta and Georgia news, reaction to Israel-Hamas war
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top