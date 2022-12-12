What triggers ‘trigger finger’?

One injection may alleviate the problem, but it may recur. If so, another injection may be done after three months.

A less common, nonsurgical treatment is splinting. At night, you wear a splint to keep your affected finger or thumb straight.

Is surgery an option?

When over-the-counter medications and steroid injections aren’t effective, you may need surgery, which is a quick, same-day procedure. A small incision is made in your palm, usually along the crease so a scar will be less noticeable. The surgeon probes under the skin to loosen the adhesion.

You can go home the same day, although for 10-14 days, you’ll have limited use of your surgical hand while it heals. You’ll be able to dress, drive, eat and do other light activities, making sure you don’t lift anything heavier than 15 pounds.

After about 10 days to two weeks, you’ll return to the clinic where the dressing and stitches will be removed. Most people can go back to work without any restrictions and seldom need follow-up physical therapy.

Can trigger finger be prevented?

Awareness is the first line of prevention. If you notice a small, tender lump at the base of your thumb or finger or experience catching or popping, you may want to consult with an orthopedic health care professional.

