What is ‘Teflon flu’? Cooking-related illness could affect thousands

From polymer fume fever to Teflon flu, the illness has many names, but the symptoms are the same: fever, muscle aches, headaches and shortness of breath.

According to a new report from the Washington Post, U.S. poison centers have received more than 3,600 reports of suspected cases over the years. In 2023, there were 267, one of the highest totals in nearly a quarter century.

Although scientists are still learning about this little-known illness, one thing is certain: It all comes down to polytetrafluoroethylene. PTFE is a forever chemical, defined by the Environmental Protection Agency as “widely used, long lasting chemicals, components of which break down very slowly over time.”

Studies have revealed nonstick pans made with forever chemicals like PFTE are safe to cook with when used correctly. At high temperatures (500 degrees or more), however, the coating of these pans can degrade and give off potentially dangerous fumes.

“This is why they tell you: Don’t heat your Teflon pan to a high temperature,” Zac Hudson, an associate professor of chemistry at the University of British Columbia, told the Post.

“It’ll burn and release a very complex mix of oxidized, fluorinated substances,” he added.

To avoid inhaling forever chemicals while cooking with a nonstick pan, experts suggested not preheating the pans — especially when they are empty. Always heat the pans with contents already inside. Do not broil or bake them at high temperatures, and use exhaust fans or open windows when cooking.

“Because of their widespread use and their persistence in the environment, many PFAS (forever chemicals) are found in the blood of people and animals all over the world and are present at low levels in a variety of food products and in the environment,” according to the EPA.

“There are thousands of PFAS chemicals, and they are found in many different consumer, commercial, and industrial products,” the agency added. “This makes it challenging to study and assess the potential human health and environmental risks.”

