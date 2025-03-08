International Women’s Day 2025: How is it celebrated?

Saturday, March 8, is International Women’s Day, a global celebration to honor the achievements of women across the world while also advocating for gender equality.

This year, the theme “Accelerate Action” calls for a step forward in solidarity for women everywhere — and it urges us to speed up the process together.

The annual event is recognized as an official holiday in over 20 countries, including Afghanistan, Cambodia, Germany, Russia and Ukraine. While many understand the importance of honoring the women in our lives, some may be unaware of how the movement first started.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

History of International Women’s Day

International Women’s Day originated from labor movements before the 20th century. According to the organization’s website, one of the first organized demonstrations in the U.S. was on March 8, 1857. Women textile workers marched in New York City, calling for fair working conditions and equal rights. A similar march was held in 1908 as women workers in needle trades marched in New York City to protest poor working conditions, demanding the right to vote.

March 8 was officially recognized as National Women’s Day in 1910, according to the U.S. Census. By 1911, the movement had stretched globally with rallies in Austria, Denmark, Germany and Switzerland.

In 1975, the United Nations dedicated a year to recognizing gender discrimination around the world, calling it International Women’s Year. They used that year to commemorate it as an international holiday, and two years later, the U.N. General Assembly adopted a resolution proclaiming March 8 International Women’s Day.

In 1980, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter issued the first presidential proclamation declaring the week of March 8 “National Women’s History Week.”

Credit: David Zalubowski Credit: David Zalubowski

Now, over a century later, International Women’s Day has been an opportunity for people across the world to advocate for women’s rights, however, many of the issues women face — particularly in the workplace — still remain. The day serves as both a reminder and a push toward equality.

How to celebrate

This year, several events will be held around metro Atlanta to celebrate, connect and empower women to come together and continue the ongoing fight for gender equality. Here are a few to check out:

Big Dreams, Bold Moves: The Success Blueprint

Hosted by International Women’s Day Atlanta, this annual event provides curated experiences to highlight the achievements of women through workshops and networking opportunities.

10:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday, March 8. Atlanta City Hall; 55 Trinity Ave. SW, Atlanta.

Chattahoochee Food Works

For a full day of empowerment and community, visit The Works to support women-owned businesses at a pop-up market. While you’re there, you can also donate to local organizations like the Georgia Ovarian Cancer Alliance.

11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, March 8. The Works; 1295 Chattahoochee Ave, Atlanta.

Women Create. Communities Thrive.

Celebrate the resilience and talent of immigrant and minority women artists from Clarkston and Atlanta at a special art exhibit.

6-8:30 p.m. Saturday, March 8. Clarkston Community Center; 3701 College Ave, Clarkston.

Hotel at Avalon

For a wellness experience, this celebration includes yoga, a relaxing sound bath session and other activities at the Avalon.

9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sunday, March 9. Hotel at Avalon; 9000 Avalon Blvd., Alpharetta.

For information on how to help support the International Women’s Day organization, visit their website for a list of free resources.