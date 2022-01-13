What is Hashimoto’s disease?

You might not notice signs or symptoms of Hashimoto’s disease at first, or you may notice a swelling at the front of your throat. Hashimoto’s disease typically progresses slowly over years and causes chronic thyroid damage, leading to a drop in thyroid hormone levels in your blood.

Your health care provider may test for Hashimoto’s disease if you’re feeling increasingly tired or sluggish; have dry skin, constipation and a hoarse voice; or have had previous thyroid problems or a goiter.

Treatment for Hashimoto’s disease may include observation and use of medications. If there’s no evidence of hormone deficiency and your thyroid is functioning normally, your health care provider may suggest a wait-and-see approach. If you need medication, chances are you’ll need it for the rest of your life.

