What college students and their parents should know about bacterial meningitis

Meningitis is a condition that inflames the membranes around the brain and spinal cord. While there are several forms, an infection caused by bacteria is considered the most severe form and might lead to seizures, vision loss or death if not treated quickly.

“Meningitis often presents with symptoms such as fever, a stiff neck, headache, maybe even mental status changes, and sometimes even a very distinct rash on the skin,” Ardon said.