Cynthia Bailey honored at WeightWatchers event celebrating women’s health

WeightWatchers is shining a light on Black women’s health — and celebrating one of Atlanta’s most popular TV personalities.

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Cynthia Bailey was honored Wednesday night following her candid social media post about partnering with the weight-loss program.

“I just turned 58 this year,” Bailey told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I’m on the other side of menopause. My metabolism moves like a snail.”

The event was hosted by TV and radio host Bevy Smith as part of her ‘Dinner with Bevy’ series. Held at the Thompson hotel, the dinner brought together fitness professionals and members of the entertainment industry to enjoy a nutritious meal and reflect on the changes they’ve experienced in their health at different stages of life.

Guests included Phaedra Parks and other current members of the RHOA cast: Drew Sidora, Brit Eady, Angela Oakley, Kelli Ferrell, and Shamea Morton. Actresses Terri J. Vaughan and Jasmine Guy were also in attendance.

Smith has been hosting the dinner series for years, and felt inspired to celebrate Bailey after seeing her Instagram post earlier this year describing her weight loss journey.

“When I saw Cynthia posted this amazing, very candid and very vulnerable statement on Instagram, I was just moved by it. I reached out to her and we were just chatting about what she was doing and why she was doing it, and I just so wanted to be a part of that,” Smith said.

Bailey’s relationship with WeightWatchers began earlier this year, after the former model was unable to lose some unwanted pounds for the first time in her life.

“It was just a good fit for me, because I couldn’t do it on my own,” Bailey said. “I needed the structure. I needed a program. I needed to have some accountability.”

The dinner started with a short cocktail hour in the hotel’s rooftop bar, before guests were invited to an intimate dining room. A three-course meal was served family-style with halibut, chicken, steak and vegetables curated using the programs’ trademark points.

Dr. Michelle Cardel, WeightWatchers’ Chief Nutrition Officer, spoke about the small changes women can make to improve their health. One change included the 30-30-30 plan, which encourages people to aim for 30 grams of protein per meal, 30 grams of fiber per day, and 30 minutes of physical activity per day.

However, some issues are deeper than just what you are eating, Cardel says.

“We know that food insecurity plays a significant role in driving a lot of these health inequities. Experiencing food insecurity and poverty increases your risk for not only obesity but diabetes, cardiovascular disease, et cetera,” Cardel told the AJC.

“These things don’t arise from individuals, behaviors or circumstances,” she said. “They arise because there’s systemic issues that cause these inequities, that are often based in stigma and discrimination against the Black community.”

Bailey shared how the program has already impacted her, emphasizing real, sustainable changes she plans to make this year.

“I’m able to change my relationship with food.”