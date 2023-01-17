ajc logo
Want to lower BMI without feeling hungry? Eat slower, study suggests

Faster eating rates promote weight gain and insulin resistance

If you’re the first one to clean your plate, you might want to rethink your eating habits — especially if you’re overweight or obese.

Eating quickly can lead not only to weight gain but also to insulin resistance, which can result in a higher risk of fatty liver, abnormally elevated cholesterol or lipids, and hidden fat deposits. On the other hand, eating slower can lower body mass index, reduce food intake and balance insulin to maintain blood glucose.

But can people change their eating habits? A new study by researchers at the University of Rhode Island found they can, and documented the benefits.

The researchers developed a five-week intervention to slow the eating habits of overweight or obese women. The program was tested on individuals and in a small group setting. The study participants were all women to maintain sample uniformity.

During the study, participants in the test group were instructed to take smaller bites, chew thoroughly and take more time between bites.

After five weeks, the researchers found women in the group and those who received 1-on-1 help were able to improve their eating habits, including eating slower and making meals longer. The study noted although meals were extended, participants did not consume more calories, which could be because of the slower eating rate.

“This study re-emphasized that eating pace, which was previously perceived as inherent behavior, could be slowed down in a relatively short duration, irrespective of intervention modality, i.e., one-on-one or group counseling. Based on the five weeks of intervention, the experimental group revealed decreased eating rate of 22 kcals/minute (22,000 calories per minute),” according to a report on the study.

This was a short, nonrandomized study, and more research is needed to validate the findings.

