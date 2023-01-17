Want to lower BMI without feeling hungry? Eat slower, study suggests

After five weeks, the researchers found women in the group and those who received 1-on-1 help were able to improve their eating habits, including eating slower and making meals longer. The study noted although meals were extended, participants did not consume more calories, which could be because of the slower eating rate.

“This study re-emphasized that eating pace, which was previously perceived as inherent behavior, could be slowed down in a relatively short duration, irrespective of intervention modality, i.e., one-on-one or group counseling. Based on the five weeks of intervention, the experimental group revealed decreased eating rate of 22 kcals/minute (22,000 calories per minute),” according to a report on the study.

This was a short, nonrandomized study, and more research is needed to validate the findings.

