AAP updates child obesity treatment to include medication, surgery for some

Recommendations for treating kids ages 2 and older are included in “Clinical Practice Guideline for the Evaluation and Treatment of Children and Adolescents With Obesity,” published in the February edition of Pediatrics.

“Research tells us that we need to take a close look at families — where they live, their access to nutritious food, health care and opportunities for physical activity — as well as other factors that are associated with health, quality-of-life outcomes and risks. Our kids need the medical support, understanding and resources we can provide within a treatment plan that involves the whole family,” Hampl added.

The new recommendations look at a child’s health, family, community and resources before recommending motivational interviewing, intensive health behavior and lifestyle treatment, pharmacotherapy, and metabolic and bariatric surgery.

“The goal is to help patients make changes in lifestyle, behaviors or environment in a way that is sustainable and involves families in decision-making at every step of the way,” said Sandra Hassink, MD, an author of the guideline and vice chair of the Clinical Practice Guideline Subcommittee on Obesity.

