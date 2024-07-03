UGA researchers team up with Samsung to make your watch smarter

Energy — kids always seem to have too much and adults never have enough. Now, Samsung and the University of Georgia have collaborated to calculate — with a little help from artificial intelligence — how much energy a person has at any given moment.

The South Korean phone maker is gearing up for the release of its latest Galaxy watch later this year, and among the devices new features will be an energy score counter.

“From a scientific perspective, the Energy Score reflects predicted variation in the ability to perform brief cognitive tests of attention across a day based on objective information obtained from the smart device sensors across multiple prior days,” professor Patrick O’Connor, with the Mary Frances Early College of Education’s Department of Kinesiology, said in a news release. Samsung Research partnered with the UGA professor to craft the new feature.

“The decision on what factors to include in the energy score was influenced by the accuracy of watch sensors combined with findings of our team’s research conducted with the watch and a careful consideration of which variables have been adequately linked to mental or physical performance in the scientific literature,” he added.

To bring the idea to life, Samsung Research relied on optimization AI and generative AI technologies. Through AI, the service will be able to communicate in real time.

“Optimization AI first pinpoints key influences on the score and analyzes current energy levels along with recent lifestyle changes to suggest potential improvements,” Samsung reported in a news release. “On-device generative AI then crafts these insights into friendly messages while upholding user privacy. The health guidance provided gives users an understanding of their current Energy Score and science-based suggestions to manage appropriate levels of activity and rest for the day. By paying more attention to the factors that affect their daily Energy Score, users can go on to improve their lifestyle habits.”