Georgia Regents approves state’s second public medical school at UGA

Last month, Gov. Brian Kemp recommended spending $50 million in state funds for the medical school’s design and construction. The Georgia House of Representatives last week approved the project as part of its amended budget for the current fiscal year, which is now in the hands of the Senate.

Officials have estimated the total cost of a new facility to be $100 million, with UGA to provide additional funding.

Augusta University currently operates the state’s lone public medical college, the Medical College of Georgia. In 2010, Augusta University and UGA partnered to open an Athens campus of the medical college, which currently enrolls 60 students per class.

Dana Nichols, the University System of Georgia’s vice chancellor for academic affairs, told the board that a December feasibility study from the consulting firm Tripp Umbach concluded that the existing partnership “is no longer sufficient to meet the state’s demand for physicians.”

Nichols said the study also found “that UGA has the academic, research and development infrastructure to support a successful independent, MD-granting public medical school.”

There are sufficient clinical training sites available to support a new medical school, according to the report. It identifies Northeast Georgia Health System, Piedmont Healthcare and St. Mary’s Health Care System as interested partners.

Sonny Perdue, the University System’s chancellor, said the effort will “help to push our state close to where we need to be regarding physician development and graduation.”

The consultants recommended transitioning the Athens campus into its own school, which it said could enroll students as early as fall 2026.

Representatives for UGA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.