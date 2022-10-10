UGA program helps veterans help one another with their mental health

The website takes users’ health records, treatments, personalities, values and demographics to make personalized recommendations. Combat vets who feel more comfortable around others who have fought can narrow their search to include only that group. Or perhaps that Marine might trust only other Marines, so they can search for groups they feel connected with.

The smartphone app lets users take what they learned on the website and incorporate it into their lives. “The app collects passive data such as the category of words you are typing. This can tell us if there is a sudden change in mood in real time,” Bauer told UGA Today. Algorithms then can help detect if a vet needs a mental health intervention and which might work best.

“This algorithm gets better and better the more people use it — it optimizes over time,” Bauer said.

According to Bauer’s former mentor and co-leader on the project, Alex Leow, “We want to build a technology platform, leveraging a new concept called computational democracy, to help veterans help one another and think better together.”

For more content like this, sign up for the Pulse newsletter here.