Lack of action by Atlanta VA hospital affected veterans, doctors

The report says the 17,660 unopened parcels, boxes and envelopes contained $206,724 in checks, some of which had expired; 7,295 claims for payment from local health-care providers, and 10,020 packets of medical records.

An initial statement from the Atlanta VA notes it is acting on the inspector general’s recommendations.

It says it has deployed a plan to ensure proper and prompt processing of all mail backlog items, developed and implemented improved training for all personnel required to sort and process this type of mail, clarified reporting mechanisms to improve workload management efficiency, and updated the personnel and leadership structure of the mailroom to increase oversight and accountability.

... officials in Atlanta were aware that the backlog was accumulating as early as January 2021 but did not take adequate steps to reduce the backlog until after the Atlanta Journal-Constitution drew public attention to the problem." -- from the VA inspector general's report



Veterans have complained to the newspaper for years that mail sent to the Atlanta VA Health Care System hospital often disappears.

Jill Lamb, the wife and advocate for her husband John Lamb, a 65-year-old veteran said she was unsurprised by the inspector general’s findings. The AJC was not able to ascertain if his mail was among the backlog. And the Lamb’s recently moved from Cherokee County to South Carolina.

“The only thing, knock on wood, we have had success with is medications,” she said. “Other than that, correspondence or asking for records or anything from the VA, you just don’t get it. You don’t even get phone calls back half the time,” she said.

But the report notes the desperation of one veteran that was affected. Scrawled across a medical bill he or she had mailed in from an outside doctor was the plea “PLEASE HELP ME.”

The AJC uncovered the problem last September when a VA employee sent a tip and a photo of pallets stacked with mail nearly to the ceiling. In response to questions from the AJC, the Atlanta VA hospital issued a statement saying the problem stemmed from mail being reassigned from a group responsible for payments to the general mailroom. And that it was processing the mail. But it did not answer questions about how it was allowed to stack up for months.

The inspector general’s report gives a fuller accounting of the problems.

It says hospital staff wanted some of the space the payments group occupied. So a group of managers in November of 2020 cut a verbal deal that was poorly planned and mismanaged. In the deal, the payments group would give up its space if the medical center mailroom staff would take over the payments group’s mail. The hospital managers had no idea how complex the mail was to process, they didn’t involve mailroom staff in the discussion and didn’t know if mailroom staff had the training or manpower to process it, the report said.

The problems became obvious within days, with mailroom staff pushing back on the new duties, and the payments group refusing to help out or retake its duties. By January, the chief of supply chain management said the mail was just “sitting in the basement,” the report says. The volume continued to grow. Mail was sent to a Birmingham then to a Tampa location for processing. But those VA facilities sent it back.

Neither the Atlanta mailroom staff nor the payments group would take responsibility for processing it, the report said.

VA standards say mail must be opened and processed within four to six hours, and that medical records have to be processed and scanned into the system within five business days. The consequences of not doing so can be critical.

One medical staffer told investigators that delaying record entries could cause him to delay patient care if he does not have the necessary information, or slow referrals to specialists or delays the prescribing of medications.

Delays also cause duplication of healthcare services such as lab tests or imaging that has already been completed but not in the system. The report says medical decisions could be made with incomplete information, and staff could waste time searching for the lost medical records.

If the VA doesn’t pay outside doctors who provide services to veterans, the responsibility and bill collection falls on the veterans themselves, causing financial hardships and frustration.

Bobby Fisk, a Pickens County veteran knows that pain too well. Previous to this problem, he was hounded by bill collectors and denied a home loan because of medical bills that went unpaid by the VA.

“They are still about as backward as you can get. Always a day late and a dollar short,” Fisk said.

And if those outside doctor don’t get paid, they may stop serving veterans, the report says. The investigators did not delve into individuals affected, but is leaving that to the local VA to determine.