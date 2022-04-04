ajc logo
Two Disney-branded hand sanitizers recalled

FDA alerts consumers to avoid hand sanitizers with methanol

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
49 minutes ago
FDA testing finds methanol in one, benzene in the other

Best Brands Consumer Products has issued a voluntary recall of two of its hand sanitizers: the Mandalorian Hand Sanitizer with 68% ethyl alcohol and Mickey Mouse Hand Sanitizer with 68% ethyl alcohol.

According to a company announcement, FDA testing found benzene in the Mandalorian product and methanol in the Mickey Mouse. Best Brands imported these two lots, which were produced by a third-party manufacturer.

The Mandalorian hand sanitizer has Grogu, also known as Baby Yoda, on the bottle and is available in green and blue forms. The Mickey Mouse product is blue.

Substantial exposure to methanol can cause nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, coma, seizures, permanent blindness, permanent damage to the central nervous system, or death.

Benzene, on the other hand, is a human carcinogen, and substantial exposure could cause leukemia, blood cancer of the bone marrow and blood disorders.

This Mandalorian-themed hand sanitizer is part of a voluntary recall by Best Brands.

Credit: Best Brands Consumer Porducts

Mandalorian products in 2.11 ounce bottles have lot number 20E21 and an expiration date of 9/30/22. Mickey Mouse sanitizer comes in the same size bottle and has lot number 20D21 and expiration date 6/30/22.

If you have any questions, you can contact Best Brands at Quality@BestBrandsintl.com. Consumers should contact their doctor or health care provider if they have experienced any problems that might be related to these products.

