Two Disney-branded hand sanitizers recalled

According to a company announcement, FDA testing found benzene in the Mandalorian product and methanol in the Mickey Mouse. Best Brands imported these two lots, which were produced by a third-party manufacturer.

The Mandalorian hand sanitizer has Grogu, also known as Baby Yoda, on the bottle and is available in green and blue forms. The Mickey Mouse product is blue.