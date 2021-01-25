Why hand sanitizer is damaging the eyes of small children

During the study time, 16 children were admitted to a children’s ophthalmology hospital in Paris after getting hand sanitizer in their eyes, compared with only one in 2019. Two cases required surgery to replace damaged cornea tissue.

But rubbing their eyes isn’t the only way sanitizer is getting in, according to the review, which was published last week in JAMA Ophthamology.

All of the children who were hospitalied were younger than 4 years, and the researchers determined this was because sanitizer dispensers are usually 3 feet tall, which is eye level for small children.

“Children are naturally curious and great mimics. We have seen in the recent past unintended adverse consequences for young children with new products, such as laundry detergent pods, which are appealing to children and can cause eye injury,” Dr. Kathryn Colby, of the Grossman School of Medicine at New York University, wrote in an accompanying commentary. “With the current widespread use of hand sanitizer in public places, it is not unexpected that young children would be drawn to these dispensers, many of which appear to be inadvertently designed to facilitate contact between the hand sanitizer and young eyes.”

Colby emphasized the need for public signage and education regarding children and hand sanitizer. In addition to isolating automated dispensers from children, she wrote, “signage alerting people to the potential danger of contact with eyes should be posted. In an emergency, any clean liquid can be used to irrigate the eye following chemical exposure, and wording to this effect can be considered as part of a warning sign.”

If you suspect your child has gotten alcohol-based hand sanitizer in their eyes, she continued, it’s very important to seek medical care to prevent any longterm damage.