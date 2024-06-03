TikTok’s adrenal cocktail is tasty, but does it work?

One of TikTok’s latest trends is a “cocktail” that’s supposed to be a magical elixir for your adrenal glands, hashtagged #adrenalfatigue.

The two adrenal glands are walnut-sized and sit on top of your kidneys. Their functions are to pump out hormones like cortisol, adrenaline and aldosterone, which help you deal with stress, regulate blood sugar and keep your blood pressure in check.

According to the Mayo Clinic, those who experience adrenal fatigue or insufficiency might also deal with nausea, vomiting, weight loss, loss of body hair and changes in skin color, among other things.

“The idea is that the adrenal glands can’t keep up with the demands of the ongoing fight-or-flight state in the body that chronic stress causes,” the Mayo Clinic wrote.

So, if you found yourself scrolling through the never-ending pages of search engines, you might come across advice from TikTok users who say the solution is in a cocktail mix of orange juice, coconut water and sea salt.

While the nutrients in the cocktail might boost your mood and increase energy levels, according to Health, the benefits are few and far between.

“A few of the ingredients in adrenal cocktails offer some health benefits, but there’s no evidence these drinks are helpful or necessary for the health of the adrenal glands,” Health wrote.

Explore 3 benefits of pineapple that go beyond taste

While the drink is tasty, it is one of many trends that contain a lot of sugar.

“An adrenal cocktail will not cure your symptoms if you are constantly in a state of high stress or have insomnia, anxiety, and cold intolerance,” Health wrote.

So, if you want to get a handle of your adrenal fatigue, focus on a healthy well-balanced diet, and make time for relaxing activities like yoga, going for a walk or checking out a movie. The key to combating fatigue is getting your stress under control.

If you do suspect you have an adrenal insufficiency, first seek advice from your doctor before jumping on the trend train.