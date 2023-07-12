TikTok: Little girl stays calm during CAT scan by singing Lizzo with nurse

BreakingNews
49 minutes ago
CAT scans require near complete stillness, and while many health professionals advise their patients to find their calm before entering the machine, that can be tough for a younger patient. One young Michigan patient’s solution is making its way around social media, and it’s as cute as it is catchy.

As reported by Scrubs Magazine, a young patient was belting Lizzo’s “About Da-- Time” during a recent brain scan. The nurse behind the machine’s screen couldn’t help but capture the moment on video and sing along.

@lainalane80

#sing #cute #littlegirl #mri #lol #hilarious #vira #viraltiktok #haha #brave

♬ original sound - Allaina Maria
ExploreEmory University scientist fights bubonic plague in Madagascar

“When your patient is singing to herself and you can’t help yourself…” the nurse’s social media caption said. The nurse can be seen flipping his own hair and checking his nails, mimicking the song’s choreography as the child sings, If he don’t love you anymore / Just walk your fine a-- out the door.”

Michigan-based nurse Devon, better known as Daddy Saurus on TikTok, first posted the video of his interaction with the young patient to his own private account. The video, however, has since begun spreading across the internet.

The video has racked up dozens of thousands of shares and millions of likes across social media since being shared, and commenters have been offering their thoughts by the thousands.

Some commenters were simply awestruck by the cuteness of the situation. “Aww, she’s comforting herself,” Jessie England commented. “That’s so sweet.”

ExploreNurse retires after 55 years of service that saw polio, AIDS and COVID-19 crises

At least one commenter hoped that Lizzo would one day see the performance for herself. “I hope Lizzo gets to see this beautiful little human,” Leanne Carrington commented.

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

