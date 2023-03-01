TikTok limits teens to 60 minutes a day to prevent binges

As part of the latest changes, adults can also mute notifications for teens if their accounts are connected through the Family Pairing tool and apply a custom time limit. If there is no time restriction for a teen account, the young user will receive a notification when they spend more than 100 minutes on the app in a day, with a prompt to set up a limit.

For TikTok, the time people spend on the app is equal parts badge of honor and point of contention. It leads the social media industry by this measure, with users spending an average of 95 minutes a day on the app globally, according to a report last year from Sensor Tower. YouTube came in second with 74 minutes, while Instagram had 51.

TikTok’s personalized feed keeps users hooked and helps sell ads — the company’s main source of revenue. But it’s also what has policymakers concerned.

A bipartisan group of U.S. state attorneys general are probing whether TikTok’s marketing to young users can lead to physical and mental harms. And the state of Indiana has gone so far as to sue the company over risks to adolescent users.

In Congress, meanwhile, lawmakers have introduced a number of bills that aim to ban the app over the national security risks posed by its Chinese ownership. The Biden administration is conducting its own review through the Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S.

Last week, the European Commission barred staff from using TikTok, just one month after Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton said the EU would ban the platform if it didn’t follow content moderation and data rules.